Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 24 October 2026

Gold prices remained at Rs424,536 on Saturday, amid downward trend in international bullion trends. Silver prices also recorded decline, adding to the negative trend in the country’s precious metals market.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan

Category Reported Price Gold per tola (Pakistan) Rs424,536 Gold per 10 grams (Pakistan) Rs363,97q International gold per ounce $4,020 Silver per tola (Pakistan) Rs5,865 Gold Piece (Lahore) Rs424,500 / Rs423,500 Pathoor (Lahore) Rs420,000 / Rs418,000 22-karat gold (Lahore) Rs388,823 21-karat gold (Lahore) Rs371,469 Gold selling rate (Karachi) Rs424,500 999.0 Tezabi silver (Lahore) Rs5,865 Silver 1-kilogram bar (Lahore) Rs5,800 10-tola silver piece (Lahore) Rs5,850

Gold Falls Rs7,000 Per Tola

The latest price movement brought the per-tola gold rate stood at Rs424,536 in Pakistan. The price of 10 grams also recorded a negative change, settling at Rs363,971.

The steady trend has put the spotlight on the country’s bullion market, where local prices are influenced by international gold trends, currency movements and domestic trading conditions.

Lahore, Karachi Gold Rates

Separate market quotations from Lahore showed differences across gold categories. The price of a gold piece was reported at Rs424,500, while another quoted rate stood at Rs423,500.

Pathoor gold was listed at Rs420,000 and Rs418,000. Meanwhile, the reported price of 22-karat gold reached Rs388,823, while 21-karat gold was quoted at Rs371,469.

In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs424,500.

Gold was not the only precious metal to lose ground. Silver prices in Pakistan also moved lower, falling by Rs221 per tola to Rs5,865, according to the supplied figures.

The $70 drop in international gold prices to $4,020 per ounce coincided with the reduction in Pakistan’s local gold rates. Global bullion movements remain an important influence on domestic prices, although exchange-rate changes and local market factors can also affect the final rates.

With both gold and silver registering declines, buyers and traders will be watching closely for further movements in the international market and their potential impact on local prices.