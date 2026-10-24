Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan, Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Dirham – 24 October 2026

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan show slight changes; the US Dollar remains at Rs277.45 for buying and Rs280.35 for selling, while Euro and UK pound sterling are trading at higher levels, according to the provided exchange rate data.

UK pound sterling is quoted at Rs371.34 for buying and Rs375.07 for selling. Meanwhile, Euro stands at Rs311.44 for buying and Rs315.95 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham is listed at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.3 for selling, while the Saudi riyal is quoted at Rs73.8 and Rs74.40, respectively.