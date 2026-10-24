Pakistan condemns deadly terrorist attack at funeral procession in Jordan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack at a funeral procession in a church in Karak Governorate, Jordan, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives, with many injured.

Pakistan extends its heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, especially the bereaved families, on the loss of their loved ones, and expresses its sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with the brotherly people of Jordan in their fight against terrorism, and reiterates its strongest condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

At least seven people have died and 34 others sustained injuries after armed assailants attacked a funeral gathering in central Jordan on Friday, according to officials.

The shooting took place at a church in Hmoud, located in the Karak governorate. Initial reports indicate that the attackers arrived by car, entered the church and opened fire before escaping from the scene.

The identities of the gunmen remain unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said authorities were taking steps to track down and arrest those responsible. Speaking at a press conference, he described the suspected perpetrators as a group of extremists.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.