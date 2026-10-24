Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo – Features & prices explained

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, made its debut at Apple Store locations worldwide, introducing a new design that combines a large display with the portability of a traditional smartphone.

The device features a foldable design and offers Apple’s largest iPhone display to date. When unfolded, its 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR screen provides 50 percent more display area than the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Its external screen also offers more than 90 percent of the screen area available on the iPhone 18 Pro.

Display and Design

Apple has designed the iPhone Duo to provide a smooth viewing experience across its inner and outer displays. The inner screen consists of more than 10 ultrathin layers and features a custom nano-texture finish intended to reduce glare. An under-display FaceTime camera remains hidden until needed, helping maintain an uninterrupted viewing surface.

The foldable device supports different positions and orientations, allowing users to watch videos hands-free, make calls and switch between displays. It also supports Apple Pencil (USB-C), expanding its potential for writing and other tasks.

Software and AI Features

Running iOS 27, the iPhone Duo introduces Split View multitasking, enabling users to work across two applications simultaneously. For example, users can browse photos and drag images directly into Mail.

The larger display also provides more room for Siri AI conversations, allowing users to ask questions and view responses in an expanded interface.

Camera and Performance

The smartphone includes a 48-megapixel camera system capable of recording video at resolutions of up to 4K and 120 frames per second.

Camera features include Smart Take, which detects when people are ready for a group photograph, Duo Preview, Kid Cue and Duo FaceTime.

Powering the device is Apple’s A20 Pro chip with a dual 16-core Neural Engine, designed to handle demanding applications and artificial intelligence workloads. An advanced cooling system featuring a vapour chamber helps maintain performance during intensive tasks and gaming.

Battery and Connectivity

A dual-battery system and an internal eSIM design help maximise space for battery capacity. The C2 modem is designed to improve power efficiency, while fast wired charging can deliver up to 50 percent battery capacity in approximately 20 minutes.

The built-in eSIM eliminates the need for a physical SIM card.

iPhone Duo Prices

Apple has listed four storage configurations for the foldable smartphone:

256GB: $1,999

512GB: $2,199

1TB: $2,599

2TB: $3,199