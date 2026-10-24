How to check NADRA ID card status without a tracking number

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has outlined a simple way for citizens to check the status of their identity documents if they lose or forget their application tracking number.

Speaking during a NADRA podcast, spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali addressed a citizen’s question about what to do when a tracking token is lost, damaged or no longer available.

He said citizens do not need to worry in such situations, as they can contact NADRA’s mobile helpline by dialling 1777 from their phones.

Applicants must provide their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number and specify which document they applied for to obtain information about their application status.

According to the spokesperson, the facility covers various documents, including identity cards, Child Registration Certificates (CRCs), Family Registration Certificates (FRCs), duplicate copies and Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs).

The authority also advised citizens to collect their completed documents promptly after submitting an application.

NADRA officials clarified that completed identity cards and other documents are not kept at registration centres indefinitely. If an applicant fails to collect a prepared card within three months, it is destroyed, the spokesperson said.

Citizens have therefore been urged to visit their relevant NADRA centre and collect their identity cards or certificates as soon as they are ready to avoid inconvenience.