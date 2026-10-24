Ccd Moves In Diana Rape Case As Ahmed Tanveer Taken Into Custody Amid Courtroom Drama

LAHORE – The alleged sexual assault case involving Azeri woman Diana took another turn as Crime Control Department (CCD) took accused Ahmed Tanveer into custody at a Lahore court, while the woman’s latest video statement raised fresh questions about the case and the ongoing investigation.

During a hearing at the Sessions Court, the investigating officer informed the court that Tanveer was not joining the investigation. The court directed that he be questioned inside the courtroom and subsequently extended his interim bail until October 27. Tanveer’s lawyer, however, presented a different account, claiming that Diana had stated that Tanveer was not the person against whom she had levelled the allegation.

In a fresh video statement and documents reportedly sent through the embassy, Diana declared Ahmed Tanveer innocent, saying he had no involvement in the alleged sexual assault. “I gave my first statement under pressure,” she reportedly said, adding that she had wanted to appear before the court to record her statement but was told that her life was in danger. She further claimed that she was forcibly sent out of Pakistan.

Diana also said she had forgiven the other accused, identified as Mohsin and Uzair, and did not wish to pursue the matter any further. Her latest claims have added a new dimension to the case, which is already drawing attention over conflicting accounts and questions surrounding the investigation.

Tensions escalated at the court as police and the accused’s associates reportedly engaged in a heated exchange that turned into a physical scuffle. Police attempted to take the accused into custody, while violence was also reported between the two sides. Authorities subsequently detained some of the accused’s associates and transferred them to a police station.

The incident added to the drama surrounding the proceedings, with the case now involving competing claims by the defence, the woman’s latest statement and the investigating authorities.

Lahore DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza said that efforts were being made to influence the investigation by having the alleged victim record a statement for social media. He maintained that Diana’s statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure had already been recorded before a court.