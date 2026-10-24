Islamabad Traffic Plan for October 24–25; Check Road Closure, Alternative Routes

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Islamabad have been advised to plan their journeys as per recent advistory as two key roads connecting Kashmir Chowk will remain completely closed on October 24 and 25, according to traffic advisories issued by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP).

The roads closed for these period include one linking Rawal Dam Chowk with Kashmir Chowk and the section connecting Serena Hotel, also referred to as Serena Chowk, with Kashmir Chowk. The restrictions are expected to affect commuters travelling between central Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Park Road, Lehtrar Road and surrounding areas.

The closures come amid ongoing construction work on the Kashmir Chowk Underpass along Club Road. Restrictions on the Rawal Dam Chowk–Kashmir Chowk route have reportedly been in place since around October 15 or 16, initially continuing until further notice. The latest advisory specifies a complete closure of both road sections for October 24 and 25.

Islamabad Traffic Police has outlined several alternative routes for motorists to minimise disruption during the closure period. People travelling from G-5, the Secretariat and Serena Hotel towards Rawalpindi can use Srinagar Highway via Ninth Avenue or travel along Srinagar Highway towards Mehrabad and Peshawar Road. Another option is to take the Lake View U-turn and proceed via Murree Road or Club Road, depending on their destination and prevailing traffic conditions.

Motorists approaching from Rawal Dam Chowk, Park Road and Lehtrar Road have been advised to use Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue, Shakarparian Road, Tulip Hotel and Rawal Dam Road as an alternative route.

Travellers heading towards Murree and Bhara Kahu can take the route through Faizabad, Faisal Avenue, Zero Point, the Srinagar Highway underpass and Jinnah Square before continuing towards Koriyanwala Chowk and their onward destinations. For traffic entering Islamabad from Rawalpindi, the recommended route includes Ninth Avenue, Faqir Aipee Road and Srinagar Highway.

Meanwhile, commuters travelling from Park Road and Lehtrar Road towards Islamabad can use Tulip Hotel Road, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian Road and Seventh Avenue. Some locations mentioned in the traffic guidance may appear under slightly different spellings, including Koriyanwala Chowk and Faqir Aipee Road.

Traffic police have urged motorists to factor the road closures into their travel plans and allow an additional 20 to 25 minutes for their journeys. Authorities have also warned that diverted traffic could increase congestion on surrounding roads, potentially affecting travel times beyond the immediate closure areas.

Traffic personnel will be deployed at key points to guide motorists, manage diversions and help maintain the flow of vehicles. Commuters have been advised to follow instructions from on-duty officers and check for updated route information before setting out. Traffic updates are available through Islamabad Traffic Police FM 92.4 and the official social media channels of Islamabad Police.