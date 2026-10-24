Robbery at ex-PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s Rawalpindi House raises Security concerns

RAWALPINDI – A robbery has been reported at residence of former prime minister and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Dhok Amb, Jatli, Rawalpindi, with AC, doors, windows and other household valuables stolen,

According to police, the incident was reported after several items were found missing from the residence, where locks at various locations were also found broken, raising questions about how the premises of ex-PM were accessed.

First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Jatli Police Station on the application of Tayyab Fazal, personal secretary to the former prime minister. FIR lists range of items stolen from the residence, including three ACs, two doors, two windows, carpets, crockery, decorative items and a grass-cutting machine.

Police sources have estimated the total value of the stolen property at around Rs270,000.

The FIR mentions that a domestic worker assigned to the residence is allegedly missing. Police personnel deployed on duty reportedly said the worker had been absent since the previous night and that his mobile phone was switched off.

Police registered the case and the circumstances surrounding the reported burglary remain under investigation. The incident raised questions about security arrangements at the residence and how the alleged thieves managed to remove multiple household items, including doors and windows.