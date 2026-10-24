Gold Prices in Pakistan Crash Rs12,500 in 3 Days; Check New Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their sharp downward trend on Saturday with the precious metal losing another Rs2,500 per tola, bringing its cumulative decline over 3 trading sessions to Rs12,500.

The latest drop pushed price of 24-karat gold to Rs422,036 per tola, its lowest level in recent weeks. The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs2,144, settling at Rs361,827. October 24 decline came just day after gold suffered massive Rs7,000 per tola drop on Friday, when the price slipped to Rs424,536.

Category Latest Price Daily Change 24K Gold – Per Tola Rs422,036 −Rs2,500 24K Gold – 10 Grams Rs361,827 −Rs2,144 International Gold – Ounce $3,995 −$25 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,858 −Rs7

The sustained decline has erased Rs9,500 per tola in just two sessions and Rs12,500 since Wednesday, October 21, when gold was trading at Rs434,536.

The latest fall in domestic gold prices coincided with another decline in the international bullion market. Global gold prices shed $25 per ounce, bringing the international rate to $3,995 and pushing the precious metal below the key $4,000 threshold.

Silver also moved lower, with its price declining by Rs7 to Rs5,858 per tola.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

In Lahore, the gold piece category was quoted at Rs420,000 for selling and Rs419,300 for buying, while Pathoor gold stood at Rs414,500 for selling and Rs412,500 for buying. Karachi’s reported selling rate was Rs419,500, while Peshawar recorded a substantially higher quotation of Rs433,000.

City / Category Selling Rate Buying Rate Lahore – Gold Piece Rs420,000 Rs419,300 Lahore – Pathoor Gold Rs414,500 Rs412,500 Karachi – Gold Rs419,500 Not provided Peshawar – Gold Rs433,000 Not provided

The falling prices provide some breathing space for those planning to purchase gold jewellery, particularly during the wedding season or for investment. However, buyers should keep in mind that jewellery prices can differ from official bullion quotations because of making charges, purity, retailer margins and other expenses.