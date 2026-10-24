Actress Aymen Saleem joins PPP to “Serve Pakistan and Its People”

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Aymen Saleem, daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousuf, stepped into politics by joining Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), expressing admiration for former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and pledging to serve the country and its people.

The 33-year-old’s entry into politics gets attention after a video surfaced online showing the actress announcing her decision to join PPP at an event.

She revealed that she had been devoted admirer of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto since childhood. She said Benazir’s life and legacy had inspired countless women, adding that she believed every girl who had witnessed the former prime minister’s journey had been influenced by her.

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Calling her decision a ‘moment of pride and happiness’, Aiman said joining Pakistan Peoples Party was more than a political choice for her. She characterised it as a promise to her country and its people.

The actress also expressed her commitment to working for Pakistan through the party platform, emphasising that she intended to serve with sincerity, good intentions and wholehearted dedication.

Aiman’s political debut marks a new chapter in her public life, taking her beyond the entertainment industry and into the political arena. Her decision, coupled with her stated admiration for Benazir Bhutto, has brought renewed attention to the actress and her future ambitions in politics.