FIA arrests own inspector over disappearance of seized items in smuggling case

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a criminal case against and arrested one of its own inspectors over the disappearance of seized items in a customs smuggling case.

The FIA spokesperson said the matter came to light during an internal inspection of the agency’s storage facilities, when officials discovered that items seized in a smuggling case was missing from the room where the inspector had reportedly kept it in his custody.

Following approval from the competent authority, the FIA registered a case against the inspector under Sections 409 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. The inspector was subsequently arrested.

The agency has assigned the investigation to an independent team, which will examine the circumstances surrounding the missing property and assess whether any other individuals were involved.

The spokesperson said the FIA is taking legal steps to recover the missing items and ensure effective prosecution of the underlying smuggling case, which is currently before the court.

The agency said that identifying the alleged irregularity through its own internal monitoring system reflected its commitment to accountability and the rule of law. It added that no official would be shielded from legal action because of their position or rank.