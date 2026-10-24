Couple murdered days after love marriage in Sindh’s Shahdarpur

SHAHDADPUR – A newlywed couple who married by choice through a court in Nawabshah was found shot dead near a drain in Shahdadpur, police said.

The victims were identified as Nisar Ahmed Lashari and Zakiya Balochi. According to police, the suspects allegedly left the bodies near the drain before fleeing the scene.

Police sources said the couple had contracted a court marriage in Nawabshah two days before their bodies were discovered.

Following their marriage, they held a press conference at the Nawabshah Press Club, appealing to authorities for protection amid fears for their lives.

During the press conference, Zakiya alleged that her brother, father and cousin had become hostile towards the couple because of their decision of love marriage. She urged the relevant authorities to ensure their safety.

Police suspect the couple may have been killed in the name of honour. However, the circumstances surrounding the killings and the identities of those responsible remain under investigation.

Shahdadpur police took custody of the bodies and shifted them to a taluka hospital for further legal and medical procedures.