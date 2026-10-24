Three Lahore cops removed for giving protocol to Nadeem Naniwala’s sister after arrest

Three police officials, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Lahore’s Defence B police station, have been removed from their posts following allegations of providing protocol to TikToker Samea Mubarak and releasing her after her arrest in exchange for money.

Reports said the action was taken against the SHO, the police station’s muharar and a female constable over their alleged conduct in the case.

Samea Mubarak, the sister of well-known TikToker Nadeem Nani Wala, was reportedly stopped by police while travelling in a vehicle without a number plate. The officers involved were accused of exceeding their authority and allegedly accepting money to release suspects.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations said the three personnel had been removed from their positions to ensure a transparent investigation into the allegations.

The inquiry has been assigned to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, who will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the conduct of the officers concerned.

The DIG Operations stated that departmental action would be taken against the personnel if the allegations were substantiated during the investigation.