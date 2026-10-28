Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city as AQI reaches 358 amid persistent smog

LAHORE – Air pollution continues to grip Lahore, with the provincial capital once again ranking as the world’s most polluted city, according to the a Swiss air quality technology company,

Data available on IQAir porta shows the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 358, indicating severely unhealthy air conditions.

Several localities across Lahore reported high levels of air pollution. Allama Iqbal Town recorded an AQI of 605, while Paragon City registered 372. Model Town reported an AQI of 279, highlighting the widespread impact of polluted air across the city.

Despite the deteriorating air quality, the sun was shining brightly over Lahore. According to the Meteorological Department, wind speed stood at 5 kilometres per hour, while humidity was recorded at 74 per cent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 31°C.

Health Risks Increase as Lahore’s Air Quality Deteriorates

Experts have warned that rising air pollution can cause several health problems, including eye irritation, throat discomfort and breathing difficulties. Fine particles present in polluted air can also pose serious risks to the lungs and respiratory system.

Residents have been advised to avoid spending unnecessary time outdoors and to wear an appropriate protective mask when going outside.

Children, older adults and people suffering from asthma have been urged to take extra precautions due to their increased vulnerability to poor air quality.

Experts have also cautioned that exercise and strenuous physical activity in polluted environments may worsen breathing difficulties, particularly for people with existing respiratory conditions.

Residents experiencing persistent coughing, shortness of breath or chest tightness have been advised to seek medical guidance.