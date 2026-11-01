3-Year Electric Bike Installment Plans in Pakistan paying as low as Rs7,700

LAHORE – For Pakistanis, bikes are top commuting option for travelling yet petrol prices have made everyday journeys increasingly expensive. Petrol prices put pressure on household budgets, and Electric bikes are rapidly gaining popularity across Pakistan, but hefty upfront prices remain major obstacle for buyers looking to abandon petrol-powered bikes.
As more commuters search for affordable alternatives, there are installment financing offer, buyers to purchase through monthly payments starting from Rs7,695. The offer covers six electric bike models priced between Rs162,000 and Rs299,000, with repayment periods ranging from three to 36 months.
Electric Bikes on Easy Installments
|OKLA Model
|Price
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|Orbit
|162,000
|54,000
|27,000
|21,159
|Onyx
|192,000
|64,000
|32,000
|25,078
|OKT-Eco
|202,000
|67,333
|33,667
|26,384
|OMO Graphene
|299,000
|99,667
|49,833
|39,054
|OKT-LFP Lithium
|298,000
|99,333
|49,667
|38,923
|OMIGO-LFP Lithium
|299,000
|99,667
|49,833
|39,054
3-Year Installment Plans
|OKLA Model
|12 Months
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|Orbit
|16,661
|12,168
|9,926
|7,695
|Onyx
|19,746
|14,421
|11,765
|9,120
|OKT-Eco
|20,775
|15,173
|12,377
|9,595
|OMO Graphene
|30,751
|22,458
|18,321
|14,202
|OKT-LFP Lithium
|30,648
|22,383
|18,260
|14,155
|OMIGO-LFP Lithium
|30,751
|22,458
|18,321
|14,202
Although the promotion highlights zero-percent markup, customers should carefully examine the financing conditions before making a purchase. 3 and 6 month plans are offered at zero markup. A processing fee applies to every financing option.
|Installment Duration
|Advertised Processing Fee
|3 months
|2.50%
|6 months
|5.00%
|9 months
|2.50%
|12 months
|2.50%
|18 months
|2.50%
|24 months
|2.50%
|36 months
|2.50%
The longer repayment periods are not advertised as zero-markup plans, and their total installment payments exceed the listed motorcycle prices.
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