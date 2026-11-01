3-Year Electric Bike Installment Plans in Pakistan paying as low as Rs7,700

LAHORE – For Pakistanis, bikes are top commuting option for travelling yet petrol prices have made everyday journeys increasingly expensive. Petrol prices put pressure on household budgets, and Electric bikes are rapidly gaining popularity across Pakistan, but hefty upfront prices remain major obstacle for buyers looking to abandon petrol-powered bikes.

As more commuters search for affordable alternatives, there are installment financing offer, buyers to purchase through monthly payments starting from Rs7,695. The offer covers six electric bike models priced between Rs162,000 and Rs299,000, with repayment periods ranging from three to 36 months.

Electric Bikes on Easy Installments

OKLA Model Price 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months Orbit 162,000 54,000 27,000 21,159 Onyx 192,000 64,000 32,000 25,078 OKT-Eco 202,000 67,333 33,667 26,384 OMO Graphene 299,000 99,667 49,833 39,054 OKT-LFP Lithium 298,000 99,333 49,667 38,923 OMIGO-LFP Lithium 299,000 99,667 49,833 39,054

3-Year Installment Plans

OKLA Model 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months Orbit 16,661 12,168 9,926 7,695 Onyx 19,746 14,421 11,765 9,120 OKT-Eco 20,775 15,173 12,377 9,595 OMO Graphene 30,751 22,458 18,321 14,202 OKT-LFP Lithium 30,648 22,383 18,260 14,155 OMIGO-LFP Lithium 30,751 22,458 18,321 14,202

Although the promotion highlights zero-percent markup, customers should carefully examine the financing conditions before making a purchase. 3 and 6 month plans are offered at zero markup. A processing fee applies to every financing option.

Installment Duration Advertised Processing Fee 3 months 2.50% 6 months 5.00% 9 months 2.50% 12 months 2.50% 18 months 2.50% 24 months 2.50% 36 months 2.50%

The longer repayment periods are not advertised as zero-markup plans, and their total installment payments exceed the listed motorcycle prices.