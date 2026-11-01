Pakistan beat Oman by 18 runs to win Hong Kong Sixes Plate title

Pakistan beat Oman by 18 runs in the Plate final of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday, taking the second-tier title after they failed to defend their main championship.

Put in to bat, the Men in Green made 154-4 in their six overs. Captain Abbas Afridi led the way with 73 off only 16 balls, hitting one four and 11 sixes. He retired and came back to the crease in the final over. Abdul Samad added 26 off five balls with two fours and three sixes, and Ahmed Daniyal smashed 25 off five, including four sixes. Muhammad Shahzad made 13 off four balls with two sixes, and opener Khawaja Nafay scored seven off three, including a six. Irfan Niazi was out first ball.

Oman replied with 136-4 despite a strong opening stand between Usman Ali and Zohaib Amanat. Captain Aamir Kaleem was the first to go, out for a duck after Ahmed Daniyal ran him out. Usman top-scored with 67 off 17 balls, hitting four fours and eight sixes, while Amanat made 61 off 18 with four fours and eight sixes. Sami Hassan, Shafiq Jan and Muzahir Khan were retired out so that Oman’s best batters could stay at the crease, and Usman returned after the first wicket fell.

The six-time champions finished fifth overall after missing out on the main title. Their campaign began with a defeat to the UAE in the opening Group C match, where they batted first and scored 106-3. Afridi hit 53 off 13 balls in that game, with one four and eight sixes.