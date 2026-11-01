Afghanistan win first Hong Kong Sixes title, beat Australia in final

Afghanistan made history at the Hong Kong Sixes by winning the title for the first time, while Pakistan won the Plate final by beating Oman.

In the tournament final, Afghanistan defeated Australia by four wickets. They chased down Australia’s target of 116 in just 5.1 overs to become Hong Kong Sixes champions for the first time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat Oman by 18 runs in the Plate final. Batting first, Pakistan scored 154 for four in their allotted overs.

Captain Abbas Afridi played a blistering knock of 73 off just 16 balls, playing a key role in the big total.

Chasing 155, Oman could manage only 136 in their allotted overs, handing Pakistan an 18-run win in the Plate final.

Afghanistan thus created history by winning their first Hong Kong Sixes title, while Pakistan ended the tournament with victory in the Plate final.