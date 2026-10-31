Lahore man arrested for Raping His Married Sister for Five Years

LAHORE – A disturbing case of alleged sexual abuse within family was reported from Lahore’s Sabzazar area, where a woman has accused her elder brother of sexually assaulting her for five years, breaking her silence after years of suffering.

Sabzazar Police registered a case and arrested the suspect. As per FIR, the complainant alleged that her elder brother repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse over the past five years.

The woman told police that the ordeal began before her marriage, which took place four years ago. However, she alleged that the abuse continued even after she got married, leaving her trapped between fear, family pressure and the desire to protect her marital relationship.

For years, the complainant claimed, she remained silent out of fear of social stigma and the possible collapse of her marriage. But the situation took a devastating turn when her husband reportedly discovered the alleged abuse. According to her statement, instead of receiving support, she was forced to leave her husband’s home, leaving her with no choice but to return to her mother’s residence.

The woman alleged that even after returning to her family home, her elder brother continued his inappropriate behaviour and once again pressured her into having sexual relations with him. This time, however, she decided to speak out and informed her mother about the alleged abuse.

The complainant said her mother confronted her son over the allegations, but failed to bring about any change in the behaviour of accused. The woman ended up approaching the police and sought legal action against her brother.

Acting on her complaint, Sabzazar police registered a case and arrested the accused, starting probe into the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the reported incidents.

Police officials said investigators are looking into the available evidence and statements to establish the facts of the case. The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

The case has also drawn attention to the often-hidden issue of sexual abuse within families, where victims may remain silent for years because of social stigma, fear of humiliation, family pressure and concerns about losing their relationships.