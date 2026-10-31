Big Drop in Gold Prices as Per Tola Rate sinks below Rs410,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward spiral and with the end of October, the precious metal lost another Rs10,800 per tola in a single day, extending 2-day decline to staggering Rs15,900 amid a sharp correction in international bullion markets.

The price of 24-karat gold dropped to Rs409,736 per tola, while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also witnessed a substantial reduction of Rs9,259, bringing its new rate to Rs351,282.

New Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Category Latest Rate 24K Gold Per Tola Rs409,736 24K Gold Per 10 Grams Rs351,282 International Gold Per Ounce $3,872 Silver Per Tola Rs5,388

The decline comes just a day after gold shed Rs5,100 per tola on Friday. With prices falling for two consecutive sessions, the domestic market has recorded a combined reduction of Rs15,900 per tola, equivalent to approximately 3.7% of Thursday’s closing rate of Rs425,636.

The sharp correction in Pakistan’s bullion market coincided with a significant downturn in international gold prices. Gold lost $108 per ounce in the global market, bringing its international price down to $3,872 per ounce from $3,980.

Latest Lahore and Karachi Gold Rates

Category Rates Lahore Gold Piece Rs406,500 / Rs406,000 Lahore Pathoor Gold Rs401,500 / Rs399,500 22K Gold Rs372,625 21K Gold Rs355,687 Karachi Gold Selling Rate Rs408,000

Silver Prices

Gold was not the only precious metal to suffer losses on Saturday, as silver prices also moved lower. According to APGJSA, the price of silver dropped by Rs142 per tola to Rs5,388.

Meanwhile, separate Lahore market quotations placed 999.0 Tezabi silver at Rs5,150, the silver 1KG bar quotation at Rs5,200 and the 10-tola silver piece quotation at Rs5,250. These local figures have been retained as supplied, although their exact pricing basis was not specified.

Lahore Silver Market Quotations

Category Quoted Rate 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs5,150 Silver 1KG Bar Rs5,200 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs5,250

Will Gold Prices Drop Below Rs400,000?

With gold now trading at Rs409,736 per tola, the market is just Rs9,736 above the Rs400,000 threshold. A further decline of approximately 2.4% would push the benchmark rate below that level, although there is no certainty that prices will continue falling.

For consumers planning weddings or jewellery purchases, the recent downturn could reduce the cost of gold purchases. At the same time, investors and traders will be watching international prices closely to determine whether the correction continues or the market stabilises.