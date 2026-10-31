Lahore ‘Romeo’ steals 70 Tola of Gold from his House to ‘Impress Girlfriend’

LAHORE – A bizarre case of theft reported from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat area, where a young man stole 70 tolas of gold worth Rs38 million from his own home to financially support his girlfriend and her family.

The family discovered that their gold disappeared from a locker. What initially appeared to be a major burglary allegedly turned into case of betrayal within the family when the couple questioned their own son.

As per FIR registered at Kot Lakhpat Police Station, the complainant Ali Rehman accused his son, Usman, his girlfriend Fatima, and her family members of involvement in the alleged theft. The complainant, who belongs to business family, told police that he had kept around 70 tolas of gold in a bag inside cupboard at his residence.

But, when the family checked the bag, they were stunned to discover that the entire gold worth tens of millions was missing. The family began questioning their son, Usman, who allegedly revealed how the gold had been taken from the house over time.

According to FIR, Usman was involved with a woman named Fatima and wanted to marry her. The complainant alleged that when Fatima’s father, Sarfraz, and other family members know about the relationship, they encouraged Usman to bring gold, cash and other valuable belongings from his parents’ home.

Acting on alleged demands, Usman reportedly secretly removing gold from the house in small quantities and handing it over to Fatima and her family. The stolen gold was subsequently sold in different markets in Lahore and Kasur, according to allegations recorded in the police complaint.

The stolen gold was valued at around Rs38 million, making it a big loss for the complainant’s family. Of the total amount, Rs8 million was allegedly returned to Usman, while Fatima’s family reportedly retained the remaining Rs30 million. The complainant further alleged that the money obtained from selling the gold was used by the accused for their personal benefit.

According to the FIR, a panchayat, or informal gathering of elders, was convened to resolve the dispute. During the gathering, the accused allegedly admitted to receiving and selling the gold and promised to return the money. However, despite repeated demands and assurances, the complainant claimed that the outstanding amount was never repaid.

After failing to recover the money, Ali Rehman eventually approached the police and sought legal action against those allegedly involved. Kot Lakhpat Police them registered FIR No. 380/109 under Section 380 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The complaint names Usman, Fatima, her father Sarfraz and other family members in connection with the alleged removal, sale and handling of the gold.