\Moammar Rana, Wife Divorce after 28 Years amid Domestic Violence, Alcohol Abuse allegations

Pakistani actor Moammar Rana and his wife Mehnaz Moammar parted ways after 28 years of marriage. A family court in Lahore granted divorce to Mehnaz after divorce petition in which she raised allegations about the actor’s behaviour towards her and their daughters.

The couple tied knot in 1998, when the actor was enjoying success in the film industry. Their marriage grabbed public attention, and the two were often regarded as one of the prominent couples in local showbiz. The couple faces marital difficulties in recent years.

Rana, who appeared in over 100 films, is now in the spotlight amid controversies involving his personal and professional life. Hs appearance at the premiere of his own film while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. His conduct at the event raised questions about his professionalism, while some of his subsequent decisions also attracted attention amid concerns about his career.

The actor later spoke about his personal struggles during an interview with YouTuber Qaiser Piya. Rana said that he had struggled with alcoholism and had to seek professional help at a rehabilitation centre. He also opened up about the problems in his marriage, showing that his relationship with Mehnaz was going through an difficult period.

The actor said that he had visited a family court in connection with his marital dispute. He further claimed that he was not even aware of the documents he was signing at the time. Rana showed hope that his marriage would survive the challenges and that the couple would be able to overcome their differences.

Rana’s wife’s accused the actor of physically assaulting her while under the influence of alcohol. She said that he verbally abused her in front of their daughters, exposing the children to an uncomfortable and distressing family environment.

The petition contained allegations of mistreatment towards their daughters. Mehnaz said that Rana failed to fulfil his financial responsibilities towards the family and did not provide the necessary support. She said that his behaviour did not improve despite repeated efforts by family members to intervene and resolve the marital disputes.

The allegations presented in the divorce petition reportedly formed part of the circumstances surrounding her decision to seek khula. The family court in Lahore has now granted her request, formally ending the marriage.

The separation marks the end of a relationship that began in 1998 and continued for nearly three decades. Their divorce has come as a surprise to fans who had followed the couple’s journey and admired their relationship over the years.