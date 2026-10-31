Pakistan’s ODI Tri-Series Title hopes face tough Test after Sri Lanka post Massive 325

LAHORE – Pakistan face mountain to climb in Tri-Nation Series final after Sri Lanka unleashed strong batting to post 325 for eight at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, leaving the hosts needing 326 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

The high-stakes encounter witnessed a spectacular batting display from Kamindu Mendis, whose maiden ODI century put Sri Lanka firmly in control and left Pakistan’s bowling attack struggling to contain the flow of runs. Mendis delivered a match-defining knock of 131 off 128 deliveries, smashing 12 fours and two sixes. His remarkable innings combined patience with aggressive stroke-making, allowing Sri Lanka to build a commanding total in the championship clash. While Mendis dominated the spotlight, Pavan Rathnayake ensured Sri Lanka maintained their momentum with an attacking 77 off 65 balls, featuring eight boundaries. Avishka Fernando also provided valuable support with 38 runs, while Dasun Shanaka added a quickfire 17 from nine deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving. Sri Lanka continued to collect important runs towards the closing stages, with Maheesh Theekshana remaining unbeaten on nine and Asitha Fernando contributing six not out. Despite picking up wickets at different intervals, Pakistan’s bowlers failed to prevent the visitors from crossing the 300-run mark. Salman Ali Agha struck twice, dismissing Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis, while captain Shaheen Shah Afridi also claimed two wickets, including the prized scalp of centurion Kamindu Mendis. Naseem Shah contributed two dismissals, removing Janith Liyanage and Sahan Arachchige. Haris Rauf accounted for Pavan Rathnayake and Dunith Wellalage as Pakistan eventually restricted Sri Lanka to 325 for eight. With the championship on the line, Pakistan now face a difficult but achievable target of 326 runs in 50 overs, requiring a scoring rate of 6.52 runs per over. The hosts will need a disciplined start from their top order, particularly during the opening overs when the new ball could swing under the floodlights at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan opted to unleash their bowling attack first against Sri Lanka in a high-stakes final at Gaddafi Stadium today on Saturday.

Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl, setting up crucial contest as the hosts look to avenge their recent defeat against a Sri Lankan side riding high on confidence after a string of explosive performances.

The decision comes as Pakistan seek to bounce back from a shocking batting failure that saw them bowled out for just 110 runs against the same opposition in their previous encounter.

Speaking at toss, Shaheen Afridi made it clear that Pakistan’s immediate priority would be to strike early and disrupt Sri Lanka’s in-form batting order before it could build a substantial total. The skipper identified first 10 overs as crucial phase, expressing confidence in his fast bowlers’ ability to exploit the conditions and put the visitors under pressure.

He also cited moisture on the playing surface during the second innings as one of the considerations behind his decision to chase.

Pakistan’s preparations for the title decider suffered a blow after all-rounder Shadab Khan was forced to withdraw from the playing XI due to medical reasons. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Shadab sustained a blow from the ball during the team’s previous match against Sri Lanka and was subsequently ruled out of the final.

His absence prompted the team management to include Faheem Ashraf, who adds another pace-bowling option to Pakistan’s attack. Sri Lanka also made a tactical adjustment to their starting XI, replacing Eshan Malinga with experienced spinner Maheesh Theekshana. The changes mean both teams have altered their combinations for a match that will determine the tri-series champion.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Final

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

The final is more than just another opportunity to lift a trophy for Pakistan. The hosts are entering the contest with considerable pressure on their batting line-up after being dismissed for a mere 110 runs by Sri Lanka in their most recent meeting. The embarrassing collapse exposed Pakistan’s vulnerability against the Sri Lankan bowling attack and raised serious questions about their ability to handle pressure in important matches.

However, the hosts can draw encouragement from their broader ODI form, having secured four victories in their previous five outings.

With Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha among the key batters, the hosts will be hoping to avoid another collapse if they are required to chase a challenging target.

If Pakistan have revenge on their minds, Sri Lanka have plenty of reasons to believe they can walk away with the trophy. The visitors have produced some extraordinary batting performances during the tournament, including a stunning run chase against England. Sri Lanka successfully chased a target of 430 runs against the English side, registering the second-highest successful chase in ODI history.

Pakistan dominate Sri Lanka in ODI Head-to-Head Record

Despite Sri Lanka’s recent success, the historical numbers remain heavily tilted in Pakistan’s favour. In 162 ODI meetings between the two Asian rivals, Pakistan have emerged victorious on 97 occasions, while Sri Lanka have registered 60 wins.

Pakistan’s dominance over decades adds another intriguing dimension to the final, although Sri Lanka’s recent victories suggest that historical superiority alone may not decide the outcome.

Pakistan have enjoyed a stronger run of results in their last five ODI matches, winning four and losing one. Sri Lanka, by comparison, have managed two victories and suffered three defeats over the same number of games.