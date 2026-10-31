Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 31 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed positive trends in previous session as price of 24-karat gold opened at Rs420,536 per tola on October 31.

Bullion prices rebounded after they recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,373 to settle at Rs360,541.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per tola Rs385,491 Rs367,969 Rs315,402 Per gram Rs33,051 Rs31,547 Rs27,041 Per 10 grams Rs330,507 Rs315,473 Rs270,406 Per ounce Rs1,027,992 Rs981,232 Rs841,056

Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026

Date Gold Price Per Tola Daily Change October 1 Rs438,636 −Rs3,000 October 2 Rs440,636 +Rs2,000 October 3 Rs436,336 −Rs4,300 October 5 Rs437,536 +Rs1,200 October 6 Rs437,536 — October 7 Rs434,436 −Rs3,100 October 8 Rs435,036 +Rs600 October 9 Rs440,936 +Rs5,900 October 10 Rs442,036 +Rs1,100 October 12 Rs439,936 −Rs2,100 October 13 Rs440,836 +Rs900 October 14 Rs437,836 −Rs3,000 October 15 Rs437,836 — October 16 Rs440,636 +Rs2,800 October 17 Rs439,036 −Rs1,600 October 19 Rs439,036 — October 20 Rs435,436 −Rs3,600 October 21 Rs434,536 −Rs900 October 22 Rs431,536 −Rs3,000 October 23 Rs424,536 −Rs7,000 October 24 Rs422,036 −Rs2,500

International Gold Prices

The stability in Pakistani market has coincided with international gold prices. The international gold rate remained unchanged at $3,980 per ounce.