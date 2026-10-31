Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 31 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed positive trends in previous session as price of 24-karat gold opened at Rs420,536 per tola on October 31.
Bullion prices rebounded after they recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,373 to settle at Rs360,541.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Weight
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per tola
|Rs385,491
|Rs367,969
|Rs315,402
|Per gram
|Rs33,051
|Rs31,547
|Rs27,041
|Per 10 grams
|Rs330,507
|Rs315,473
|Rs270,406
|Per ounce
|Rs1,027,992
|Rs981,232
|Rs841,056
Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026
|Date
|Gold Price Per Tola
|Daily Change
|October 1
|Rs438,636
|−Rs3,000
|October 2
|Rs440,636
|+Rs2,000
|October 3
|Rs436,336
|−Rs4,300
|October 5
|Rs437,536
|+Rs1,200
|October 6
|Rs437,536
|—
|October 7
|Rs434,436
|−Rs3,100
|October 8
|Rs435,036
|+Rs600
|October 9
|Rs440,936
|+Rs5,900
|October 10
|Rs442,036
|+Rs1,100
|October 12
|Rs439,936
|−Rs2,100
|October 13
|Rs440,836
|+Rs900
|October 14
|Rs437,836
|−Rs3,000
|October 15
|Rs437,836
|—
|October 16
|Rs440,636
|+Rs2,800
|October 17
|Rs439,036
|−Rs1,600
|October 19
|Rs439,036
|—
|October 20
|Rs435,436
|−Rs3,600
|October 21
|Rs434,536
|−Rs900
|October 22
|Rs431,536
|−Rs3,000
|October 23
|Rs424,536
|−Rs7,000
|October 24
|Rs422,036
|−Rs2,500
International Gold Prices
The stability in Pakistani market has coincided with international gold prices. The international gold rate remained unchanged at $3,980 per ounce.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 24 October 2026