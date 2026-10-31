Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today: US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal – 31 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open currency market witnessed slight changes in foreign exchange rates on October 31, with US Dollar selling at Rs280.1, UK Pound at Rs374.17, and Euro at Rs314.13.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs277.4 and sold at Rs280.1 in open market. UK pound sterling stands at Rs369.06 for buying and Rs374.17 for selling. Euro is quoted at Rs308.75 for buying and Rs314.13 for selling, while the UAE dirham is available at Rs75.6 and Rs76.45, respectively.

Saudi riyal, widely followed by Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia and families receiving remittances, is being bought at Rs73.95 and sold at Rs74.55. Kuwaiti dinar remains the most expensive in the supplied exchange rate list, with a buying rate of Rs880.45 and a selling rate of Rs892.55. The Bahraini dinar is trading at Rs734.95 for buying and Rs746.98 for selling, while the Omani riyal stands at Rs719.85 and Rs731.83, respectively.

Canadian dollar is quoted at Rs196.58 for buying and Rs204.5 for selling, while the Australian dollar stands at Rs193.23 and Rs200.41.