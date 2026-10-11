Murree Mosque Imam arrested over alleged Rape of Seven Children

MURREE – Another disturbing case of sexual assault has been reported, and this time the suspect is Mosque prayer leader, who is accused of sexually abusing students.

The suspect, identified as Ammar Imtiaz, has been taken into custody after Phagwari police received complaint against him. Authorities registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations, while medical examinations of three children set to help establish evidence.

Police registered FIR No. 145/26 against the suspect at Phagwari Police Station. Seven children have so far been identified as alleged victims, although the allegations remain under investigation.

The suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation to sexually abusing multiple children. However, this claim has not been independently verified, and the allegations have yet to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings.

According to the available information, Imtiaz had been serving as the imam of a local mosque for the past three years. He was also reportedly teaching children to recite the Holy Quran, placing him in a position of trust within the local community.

Police are now investigating the allegations and collecting evidence, including through the planned medical examinations of three children. Further details about the alleged incidents and the children identified in the case are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The case has raised serious concerns about child safety and the protection of children in environments where they are placed under the supervision of trusted adults. The suspect’s guilt, however, will be determined through due legal process.