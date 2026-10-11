Election Commission Dg Shamshad Khan Gunned Down In Targeted Attack In Tank

PESHAWAR – Election Commission of Pakistan official Shamshad Khan has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in what is said to be a targeted assassination, amid deteriorating law and order situation in KP.

The killing of a senior Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) official raised fresh concerns over the security of government officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant violence continues to pose serious challenge to law enforcement and public administration.

Khan travelled from Islamabad to his hometown to attend condolence proceedings after the death of his elder brother, Shamshir Khan Mahsud, a former National Bank manager. The senior official was reportedly attacked as he left a gathering where prayers and Fateha were being offered for his deceased brother.

The incident occurred in the Garah Baloch area of Tank. The attackers allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire on Khan and escaped, leaving him critically wounded. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to media reports.

Police launched a search operation after cordoning off the area, while the circumstances surrounding the killing and the identity of the attackers remained under investigation.

Election Commission of Pakistan called his death a targeted killing, saying Khan had no personal enmity with anyone. In its statement, the commission paid tribute to the late official, describing him as an honest, decent and conscientious officer who performed his duties with dedication and integrity.

ECP said Khan was highly respected among his colleagues and fellow officers, while the Chief Election Commissioner, commission members, the secretary and other employees expressed profound grief over his death. The commission extended condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the deceased, asking for patience and strength for his loved ones during the difficult period.

It also urged the government to take effective measures to protect public servants from terrorist attacks.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed sorrow over Khan’s killing and extended condolences to his family. Naqvi said the nation shared the grief of the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks in the hereafter.

He also reaffirmed the country’s resolve to continue the fight against terrorism, saying the sacrifices of those who lose their lives in this struggle would be remembered. The killing has renewed calls for stronger security arrangements for government officials, particularly in areas facing persistent militant threats.

Shamshad Khan joined Election Commission of Pakistan in 90s as an Assistant Election Commissioner and subsequently served in various districts, regional and provincial offices, and the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad. At the time of his death, he was serving as Director General (Elections). He had also previously served as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His professional development included MCMC, SMC and NMC training programmes, along with a course in Japan conducted through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He was associated with South Waziristan through his domicile, while his family lived in Tank.

The killing comes amid continuing security concerns across several districts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.