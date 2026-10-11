Pakistan reiterates full Support for Saudi Arabia after Riyadh Airport Attack kills 12

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan extended its full support behind Saudi Arabia after deadly attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport that claimed 12 lives and left hundreds injured, as the Saudi-led coalition vowed a decisive response against Yemen’s Houthi militia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the strike, expressing condolences to the families of those killed and praying for the swift recovery of the injured. He warned that attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure cannot be tolerated, particularly as regional tensions threaten to undermine peace and stability.

Sharif said Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to protecting the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. The premier also invoked the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and the longstanding brotherly relationship between the two countries, underscoring Pakistan’s resolve to stand by Riyadh in the face of security threats.

He said violence targeting civilians and essential facilities must end immediately, describing such attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and a serious challenge to regional stability.

The deadly assault has intensified concerns over security in the region, with Saudi authorities confirming that four Saudi nationals and eight foreign citizens were among the 12 people killed. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio separately confirmed that an American citizen was also among the fatalities.

The strike, described as the deadliest attack on Saudi soil in more than a decade, also wounded hundreds of people, turning the airport assault into a major regional security crisis.

And now, the Saudi-led coalition vowed on Sunday to deliver a decisive response against Yemen’s Houthi militia, raising the prospect of further escalation in Middle East.