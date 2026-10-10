Blast reported at Riyadh Airport as Passengers Evacuated

RIYADH – A loud blast has been reported at Riyadh Airport, triggering passenger evacuations as ambulances rushed to the scene and airlines cancelled or diverted flights amid escalating security fears in Saudi Arabia.

Scores of ambulances were seen rushing towards the airport as travellers were evacuated from parts of the facility, according to an eyewitness and people briefed on the incident. The cause of Saturday’s blast was not immediately confirmed.

—❗️🇸🇦/🇾🇪 Riyadh Airport is going into total lockdown. Saudi Arabia https://t.co/pSLhXUKOEu — Daniella Modos – Cutter -SEN (@DmodosCutter) October 10, 2026

The alarming development comes days after a series of attacks on the Saudi capital’s airport left people dead and injured, damaged a Saudi airline aircraft and disrupted commercial aviation.

Smoke seen Rising from Riyadh Airport after Houthi ballistic missiles strikes https://t.co/7WbZLaaBat — Nightmare (@Nightshade00077) October 10, 2026

The situation sparked major disruption to air traffic, with flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 showing incoming flights being diverted or cancelled. At one point, a helicopter was reportedly seen hovering over the airport.

Airport authorities urged passengers to contact their airlines directly and check flight schedules before leaving for the facility. Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways cancelled multiple flights connecting Riyadh with their respective hubs, with some cancellations extending into Monday. Other airlines had also suspended or curtailed services following the earlier attacks.

The latest blast comes amid intensifying missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has threatened to turn Saudi airspace into a military operations zone.

The escalating confrontation is linked to renewed fighting in Yemen, where Saudi-backed government forces have launched an offensive against the Houthis. The group has warned commercial airlines to avoid Saudi airspace as hostilities intensify.

The airport disruption comes at a critical time for Riyadh, which is preparing to host major international energy and investment gatherings. Organisers said the events would proceed as scheduled despite the security concerns, while assuring participants that measures were being taken to protect attendees and facilitate travel.