Jannat Zubair reacts to Mr. Faisu’s Marriage to Cousin Tanya in Madinah

Social media influencer Mr. Faisu announced his marriage to Tanya in holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, sparking debate about his long-rumoured connection with actress Jannat Zubair.

Faisu dropped pictures from his nikah ceremony on his IG and his announcement quickly attracted attention from fans, particularly those who had followed his much-discussed friendship with Jannat for years. He shared wedding photographs with the Quranic verse, “And We created you in pairs” (78:8), and thanked over blessing of celebrating his nikah in Madinah with his family by his side.

He reportedly married his cousin Tanya, although details about their family relationship and her background remain unconfirmed. While Faisu’s wedding announcement sent fans into a frenzy, attention soon shifted to Jannat, with whom he had shared a close friendship and strong on-screen chemistry.

Jannat was reportedly in Switzerland when Faisu’s wedding pictures surfaced online. She continued sharing holiday moments, including scenic train views and photographs from her trip, prompting fans to closely examine her social media activity.

Jannat shared a congratulatory message saying, “Happy for him and congratulations.”

Jannat and Faisu have been linked by fans since around 2019–2020, when their collaborations across music videos, social media platforms and public appearances helped build their popularity as a duo.

Their chemistry inspired the fan-created name “Fainat” and years of speculation that their friendship might have developed into a romantic relationship. Despite persistent rumours, both repeatedly maintained that they were good friends, without publicly confirming that they had dated or been engaged.

Last year, Jannat and members of her family had unfollowed Faisu on Instagram. Faisu reportedly unfollowed her later, triggering rumours of a fallout. She later shared a cryptic message about accepting the present, letting go of the past and having faith in the future. However, neither personality publicly confirmed that the post was connected to the other or explained the circumstances surrounding their apparent distance.

Now, with Faisu announcing his marriage to Tanya, fans of the once-popular pairing are revisiting their history and searching for Jannat’s response.