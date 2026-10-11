Pakistan confident of Sealing T20I Series against Sri Lanka in 2nd Match Today

RAWALPINDI – Green Shirts are looking to 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as two sides meet in second match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today (Sunday), with the hosts holding a 1-0 advantage after a thrilling victory in the series opener.

The second T20I is scheduled to begin at 6pm local time, with Pakistan aiming to make it two wins in a row and wrap up the series before the third and final match on October 13.

Led by Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan will enter the contest with confidence after chasing down Sri Lanka’s challenging 183-run target in the opening encounter on October 9. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, face a must-win situation to keep the series alive and force a decider.

Men in Green made winning start to the series by defeating Sri Lanka by four wickets, reaching 187 for six in 18.5 overs after the visitors posted 182 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Sahibzada Farhan delivered a commanding performance, smashing 89 off 53 balls, including 10 boundaries and four sixes. His innings earned him the Player of the Match award and established him as a key figure heading into today’s encounter.

Young batter Maaz Sadaqat provided crucial support with an aggressive 50 off 29 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes. The pair stitched together a decisive 92-run partnership that shifted the momentum firmly in Pakistan’s favour.

Fakhar Zaman added 21 runs, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 12 and finished the chase in style with a six.

Pakistan’s aggressive start was another major factor in the victory, as the hosts accumulated 70 runs during the powerplay and maintained pressure on the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Sri Lanka will need a stronger all-round performance to prevent Pakistan from clinching the series in the second match. Despite ending their innings at 182 for eight, the visitors could not defend the total, even after Lahiru Udara produced an impressive 91 off 55 balls, featuring 11 fours and a six.

Pakistan’s bowling attack also made important contributions, with Naseem Shah claiming three wickets for 36 runs and debutant Mohammad Imran Randhawa taking two wickets for 21 runs.

Sri Lanka’s batting combinations could come under consideration ahead of the second T20I, with Saneeth Jayawardene among the players who could be considered for inclusion. Captain Kusal Mendis will be hoping his side can convert its promising batting performance into a winning result and take the contest to the deciding third match.

With the series currently standing at 1-0, Pakistan have a clear opportunity to settle the contest in front of their home crowd. A second consecutive victory would give the hosts an unassailable lead and leave Sri Lanka unable to level the three-match series.