KP under Emergency as PTI Govt faces Dissolution after President’s nod

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been placed under emergency rule followong approval of summary from President Asif Ali Zardari, raising questions about the future of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led region.

The emergency has been invoked under Article 232(1) of the Constitution amid escalating terrorist attacks and a deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

According to the presidential proclamation, the intensity of terrorist activities has reached an extraordinary level, posing a serious threat to the lives and property of the public. The document also cites attacks targeting government installations, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies.

The decision comes amid mounting tensions between the federal government and the PTI-led provincial administration, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warning that political confrontation must not derail Pakistan’s efforts to stabilise its economy.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the summary has been forwarded to the president for a final decision, placing the proposed emergency measures before the presidency.

The move could mark a significant escalation in the standoff between Islamabad and the provincial government, although the final outcome depends on the constitutional process and the president’s decision.

Article 232 of Pakistan’s Constitution provides for an emergency proclamation when the country’s security, or that of any part of its territory, is threatened by war, external aggression or internal disturbances beyond the control of a provincial government.

The constitutional framework also provides for parliamentary oversight. If the president issues an emergency proclamation on his own initiative, it must be presented to both houses of Parliament for approval within 10 days.

During an emergency, Parliament may legislate on matters outside the Federal Legislative List for the affected province or area, as permitted under Article 232.

Article 233 addresses the suspension of certain fundamental rights during an emergency, subject to constitutional conditions.

Article 234, meanwhile, provides a separate mechanism for imposing governor’s rule when the constitutional machinery of a province breaks down. The president may act on a report from the provincial governor that the province cannot be governed in accordance with the Constitution.

The distinction between the two provisions is significant: an emergency proclamation and governor’s rule are separate constitutional measures, each governed by its own requirements.

Chairing the emergency cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that his government would not allow political tensions with the PTI-led administration in KP to undermine the country’s economic recovery.

“I will not allow them (PTI) to destabilise the economy,” the prime minister said during the meeting.

His remarks placed the dispute with the provincial government alongside the federal administration’s broader efforts to maintain economic stability and secure international financial support.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressing hope that the country would receive a $1.2 billion tranche before the end of the year.

Shehbaz recalled meeting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last month, describing the engagement in the context of Pakistan’s efforts to sustain economic progress and unlock further financial assistance.

With the emergency summary now before President Zardari, attention has shifted to the next constitutional step. The proposed action, its legal requirements and its potential implications for governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to remain central to the unfolding political confrontation.