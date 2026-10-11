Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan named New Chief Secretary as KP Placed under Emergency

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Grade-22 officer Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan as the new chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after imposition of emergency in the province.

Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan will serve as the provincial chief secretary until further orders, according to the appointment decision. The appointment is key administrative development following the emergency proclamation by President Asif Ali Zardari, amid escalating tensions between the federal government and the PTI-led provincial administration.

The federal government has cited security concerns and the deteriorating law and order situation in KP as reasons for the emergency, while the move comes against the backdrop of an intensifying political dispute between the Centre and the provincial government.

Further details about the new chief secretary’s responsibilities and any additional administrative changes following the emergency are awaited.