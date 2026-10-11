‘People will Forget Türkiye’: Sohail Afridi fires back at Federal Govt over KP Emergency

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said PTI would not surrender its constitutional demands, calling out the federal government amid escalating political crisis.

“If you have the courage, impose Emergency,” Afridi dares, challenging the authorities over the possibility of imposing emergency or governor’s rule in the province.

He insisted that the authorities had no option but to accept the party’s demands, warning that PTI would not retreat from its constitutional and legal position under any circumstances. “Our demands must be accepted, as there is no other option,” Afridi said, maintaining that the party’s long march would continue until its demands were fulfilled.

He also issued a pointed warning over the possible imposition of emergency or governor’s rule, saying people would forget Türkiye’s example if such a move were announced. He did not elaborate on the reference.

Amid mounting uncertainty over the province’s political future, Afridi directed government officials to ensure the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. He stressed that citizens must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and freedom of movement without facing unlawful or unconstitutional restrictions.

CM instructed all relevant officials to perform their duties in accordance with the Constitution, the law and established rules, maintaining complete impartiality and professional responsibility. He further warned that no official should work under external pressure, influence or instructions unrelated to their legal responsibilities.

Afridi also directed the relevant authorities to ensure that measures for maintaining law and order and protecting the public remained within the legal framework. He stressed that such measures must be taken without discrimination and without regard to political affiliations or considerations.

The officials were also instructed to ensure that the directives were fully implemented and communicated to subordinate departments.

Afridi’s remarks come amid rising tensions over the possibility of emergency or governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, putting the provincial government’s future under renewed scrutiny.