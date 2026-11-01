Janhvi Kapoor turns heads with sizzling Backless Viral Look

MUMBAI – Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has once again turned up the glamour, leaving fans stunned with her appearance in a backless golden dress.

The Param Sundari star showcased her dazzling look from her appearance on Karan Johar’s popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, where she joined Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for conversation filled with laughter and unexpected personal revelations.

Dressed in a shimmering golden outfit featuring striking backless design, Janhvi exuded confidence as she posed for the camera. Her tousled locks, glamorous makeup, and elegant styling added to the appeal of her latest photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actress shared photographs on her official Instagram account, flaunting her outfit from different angles and giving followers a closer look at her glamorous transformation. However, it wasn’t just her fashion statement that caught attention. Janhvi added a playful twist to the post with an intriguing caption.

“Ugh! I am terrible at keeping secrets, especially when something looks this good,” she wrote. The caption appeared to hint at her appearance on Koffee With Karan, where the actress opened up about her personal life, romantic relationships, and upcoming films.

Beyond the glamorous photographs, Janhvi’s appearance on the celebrity talk show also sparked conversation over her unexpected dating advice. During the show’s famous rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked the actress what relationship advice she would offer Veer Pahariya.

Without missing a beat, Janhvi responded with a cheeky remark: “Never take her to a concert.” Her answer caught Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan by surprise, adding another entertaining moment to the conversation.

The remark attracted attention online, with some social media users linking it to Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. However, Janhvi did not mention Tara by name, and the speculation remained an interpretation of her comment.

The conversation took another interesting turn when Janhvi discussed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. After months of speculation surrounding their romance, the actress spoke more openly about their relationship, bringing fresh attention to a love story that had already made headlines.

While Janhvi and Shikhar had frequently been linked romantically, the actress had generally remained reserved about discussing her private life in public. Her candid remarks became another talking point from the celebrity show.