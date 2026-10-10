TikToker Minahil Jack’s Bold Video sparks outrage online

Pakistani TikTok influencer Minahil Jack, also known as Minahil Qazi, continues to share vulgar videos and one of her recent video went viral online on social media, causing outrage.

Minahil sparks outrage after her recent clip a glamorous, bold look. The clip attracted attention for her expressive performance, and extremely bold look.

#MinahilJack in her recent extremely bold look https://t.co/TjX7tOpaOC — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) October 9, 2026

In the clip, the woman identified online as Minahil is seen lip-syncing to a song playing in the background while making gestures and facial expressions in sync with the music. She also appears to tuck her wet hair behind her ears while posing in a revealing top.

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She also flaunted birds tattoo visible on her right forearm and a small ring on her finger have also been noted by viewers.

The clip appears to have been filmed indoors, with a mirror or decorative wall panel featuring vertical streaked patterns and a cityscape-style print visible in the background. However, the video’s original source and recording date have not been independently verified.

Minahil Jack is social media influencer, who is known for her fashion-focused content, glamorous photoshoots and confidence-themed posts. She is also known as Minahil Qazi in some online contexts and should not be confused with other Pakistani influencers who share the name Minahil, including Minahil Malik.

With ties to Kashmir and an association with Karachi, she shared content related to fashion, lifestyle, travel and personal expression. Her posts have also touched on social causes, including transgender rights and Kashmir-related issues.

Beyond entertainment and fashion, Minahil has also been associated with transgender-rights advocacy, including participation in or support for events such as the Sindh Moorat March.