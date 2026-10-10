Punjab makes Land Assistant Registration Compulsory for Deed Writers from Oct. 12

LAHORE – Punjab Government is set to roll out major changes in traditional deed-writing system, making registration as Land Assistant mandatory for individuals preparing land-related documents from October 12, 2026.

Under new system, only registered Land Assistants will be authorized to prepare land-related deeds and documents after the implementation date. Existing deed writers who fail to complete registration will no longer be eligible to carry out deed-writing work under the new arrangements.

The move is major shift in way land-related documentation is prepared across Punjab, placing existing deed writers under pressure to complete the new registration process before the deadline to avoid disruption to their professional activities.

According to information provided by officials, an online registration facility has been introduced to enable existing deed writers and other eligible individuals to register as Land Assistants. Those seeking registration will be required to complete the process through the relevant website in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The new arrangement makes registration a key condition for continuing deed-writing services after October 12.

The new Land Assistant System will also operate through different monthly subscription packages, allowing registered individuals to provide their services under the new framework. However, the complete fee structure, package-wise facilities and other subscription conditions have not yet been specified in the available information. Further details will depend on the instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The registered deed writers will have to ensure the availability of a modern biometric machine. The measure is intended to modernize the preparation and verification of land-related documents, strengthen identity verification and improve transparency in the documentation process.

The use of biometric technology could help organize identity checks more effectively, although the precise technical requirements and procedures for operating the machines remain subject to official instructions.

The key requirements under new framework include Mandatory registration and only registered Land Assistants will be authorized to prepare land-related deeds under the new system.

Registration will be available through the relevant website while registered individuals will work under the new subscription-based arrangement. Newly registered deed writers must have access to a modern biometric machine.

Registration, equipment and subscription requirements will be governed by the instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The change is expected to reshape the traditional deed-writing profession across Punjab. With the deadline approaching, registration has become a crucial step for existing deed writers seeking to continue their services under the new Land Assistant System.