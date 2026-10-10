Relief for Those Planning Hajj as PM approves Interest-Free Savings Plan

ISLAMABAD – For many Pakistanis, performing Hajj is lifelong dream, but turning it into reality is becoming difficult as expenses surpass Rs1 million, making payments hard to manage for many families.

Lately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved proposed interest-free Hajj Savings Plan, allowing people to prepare for the sacred journey through gradual savings rather than arranging the entire amount at once. The proposal aimed at helping people prepare for the rising cost of the pilgrimage through regular savings.

The initiative could provide prospective pilgrims with a new way to manage their Hajj expenses by allowing them to save money gradually instead of arranging the entire amount at once. The proposal has received the prime minister’s approval, and the government is now moving towards preparing the rules required to implement the scheme.

The proposed plan is intended to make financial planning for Hajj easier by enabling people to put aside money regularly according to their financial circumstances. Monthly deposits through digital channels, flexible savings periods, and facilities for transferring funds to family members are among the features discussed in connection with the initiative.

The proposal also envisages allowing participants to withdraw their deposited money without deductions, while ensuring that the scheme remains fully compliant with Islamic financial principles and free from interest. However, the final terms have not yet been announced. Details regarding eligibility, minimum deposits, account management, withdrawal procedures and registration will become clear once the government completes the regulatory framework.

The proposal was jointly developed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the Ministry of Finance, and the Central Directorate of National Savings. These institutions will work together to develop the scheme and establish the arrangements needed for its implementation. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday, October 9, under the chairmanship of Federal Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza. Officials from the Finance Ministry, National Savings and the Haj Wing attended the meeting to discuss the next steps following the prime minister’s approval.

The initiative comes at a time when rising living costs are putting pressure on household budgets, making it increasingly difficult for many families to arrange large payments for major expenses. For people who cannot easily gather the full cost of Hajj in one go, a structured savings plan could offer an alternative approach. Regular contributions over an extended period may help prospective pilgrims organize their finances, prepare in advance and reduce the pressure associated with making a substantial payment at once.

The new initiative builds on Pakistan’s multi-year Hajj Policy and Plan for 2027–2030, approved by the federal cabinet in July 2026. The broader policy aims to improve Hajj management and provide pilgrims with more structured arrangements. Its proposed reforms include multi-year registration, digitalization of Hajj services, separate quotas for government and private Hajj operators, long- and short-duration packages, mandatory training and Takaful coverage.

A Shariah-compliant savings facility was also said to be on cards as part of these reforms. Earlier discussions in July considered possible financial arrangements such as an initial payment to reserve a place for a future Hajj season, monthly deposits through a financial institution, and a choice between profit-generating Shariah-compliant accounts and non-profit current accounts.

Although the proposal received approval from the prime minister, the government has not yet announced a formal launch date for the scheme. Future pilgrims will have to wait for further announcements regarding registration procedures, eligibility requirements, savings periods, digital facilities and the conditions governing deposits and withdrawals.