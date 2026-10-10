Per Tola Gold Rate rises to Rs442,036 in Pakistan; full rates list

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped on last working day of the week, amid upward trend in the international market, with the price of the precious metal rising to reach Rs442,036. The price of 10 grams of gold also climbed by Rs943 to settle at Rs378,974.

The latest increase came a day after gold prices recorded a sharp rise in the domestic market. On Friday, the price of gold surged by Rs5,900 per tola, taking the rate to Rs440,936.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $11 to reach $4,195 per ounce, providing further support to the upward movement in local rates.

Silver prices also registered an increase in Pakistan. The price of silver rose by Rs43 per tola to reach Rs6,555, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Piece: Rs436,500 and Rs436,000

Rs436,500 and Rs436,000 Pathoor: Rs431,500 and Rs429,500

The reported figures indicate continued upward movement in Pakistan’s precious metals market, with both gold and silver recording gains. Buyers and investors are likely to keep a close watch on international price movements and subsequent updates from local jewellers’ associations.