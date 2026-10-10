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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per tola Price – 10 October 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Oct 10, 2026
Gold Rates Today In Pakistan Per Tola Gold Silver Prices 10 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher on October 10, with the rate hovering at Rs440,936 amid a sharp increase in the international bullion market. The price of 10 grams of gold increased to Rs378,031.

Gold and silver rates in Pakistan

metal Unit Price
24-karat gold Per tola Rs440,936
24-karat gold 10 grams Rs378,031
Gold International, per ounce $4,184
Silver Per tola Rs6,512

The gold prices represent the reported market rates for the day. Actual retail prices may vary between locations and sellers.

Gold prices by purity and weight

Gold purity Per tola Per gram Per 10 grams Per ounce
22-karat Rs400,125 Rs34,304.42 Rs343,044.17 Rs972,303.75
21-karat Rs381,937.50 Rs32,745.13 Rs327,451.25 Rs928,108.13
18-karat Rs327,375 Rs28,067.25 Rs280,672.50 Rs795,521.25

These figures are reproduced from the supplied information and require verification before publication, as some unit conversions and quotations may not be consistent with the standard gold-rate calculations.

City-wise gold rates

City or market rate per tola
Lahore Rs436,500; Rs435,500
Pathoor Rs431,500; Rs429,500
Karachi Rs437,500
Peshawar Rs450,500

The latest rise coincided with stronger international bullion prices. Gold is traded globally in US dollars, while domestic quotations in Pakistan are also influenced by the rupee-dollar exchange rate, local market premiums, supply and demand, and prevailing trading conditions.

Consequently, changes in international prices do not always translate into identical movements in Pakistan. The local price also depends on how global values are converted into domestic market quotations.

Gold Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs440,936 per Tola; Check New Rates

 

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