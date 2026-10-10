Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per tola Price – 10 October 2026

The gold prices represent the reported market rates for the day. Actual retail prices may vary between locations and sellers.

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher on October 10, with the rate hovering at Rs440,936 amid a sharp increase in the international bullion market. The price of 10 grams of gold increased to Rs378,031.

Gold prices by purity and weight

Gold purity Per tola Per gram Per 10 grams Per ounce 22-karat Rs400,125 Rs34,304.42 Rs343,044.17 Rs972,303.75 21-karat Rs381,937.50 Rs32,745.13 Rs327,451.25 Rs928,108.13 18-karat Rs327,375 Rs28,067.25 Rs280,672.50 Rs795,521.25

These figures are reproduced from the supplied information and require verification before publication, as some unit conversions and quotations may not be consistent with the standard gold-rate calculations.

City-wise gold rates

City or market rate per tola Lahore Rs436,500; Rs435,500 Pathoor Rs431,500; Rs429,500 Karachi Rs437,500 Peshawar Rs450,500

The latest rise coincided with stronger international bullion prices. Gold is traded globally in US dollars, while domestic quotations in Pakistan are also influenced by the rupee-dollar exchange rate, local market premiums, supply and demand, and prevailing trading conditions.

Consequently, changes in international prices do not always translate into identical movements in Pakistan. The local price also depends on how global values are converted into domestic market quotations.