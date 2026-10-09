Gold Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs440,936 per Tola; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher on October 9, with price of 24-karat gold increasing by Rs5,900 per tola to reach Rs440,936, as international bullion prices continued to climb.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,058 to settle at Rs378,031. The latest surge followed a comparatively modest increase on Thursday, when gold gained Rs600 per tola to reach Rs435,036. Friday’s rise added further pressure to the local bullion market.

In international market, gold prices increased by $59 to reach $4,184 per ounce, reflecting the upward movement in global bullion prices.

Silver prices also recorded an increase in the domestic market. The metal gained Rs144 per tola, taking its price to Rs6,512.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Lahore: Rs436,500 and Rs435,500

Pathoor: Rs431,500 and Rs429,500

Karachi: Rs437,500

Peshawar: Rs450,500

A separate entry for a 1-kilogram bar listed a selling figure of 6,600. The unit, currency and exact category of this quotation were not specified and require confirmation before publication.

The increase in international gold prices provided the backdrop for Friday’s rise in Pakistan’s bullion market. However, international prices and domestic rates may differ because local quotations are also affected by currency movements, market premiums and other pricing factors.

For jewellery buyers, the higher per-tola rate means a greater base cost for gold purchases, excluding making charges and other applicable costs. Consumers are advised to confirm the latest rates with local jewellers before making transactions.