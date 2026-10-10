Federal Cabinet told to stay in Islamabad as Govt weighs Emergency in 12 KP Districts

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is holding high-level meeting today with possible emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on table, and cabinet members reportedly instructed to remain in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a key security meeting, as a decision on the proposal could be discussed today. The federal government is holding key moot along with top civil-military leaders to chalk out possible emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior military officials are also expected to take part in high-level consultations, where reports from national security institutions will be reviewed. The proposal is under consideration to impose emergency in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The federal government is also reportedly examining the possibility of taking control of certain key powers in the region currently led by PTI.

The security situation will be the main focus of the meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, where senior federal ministers and top officials from the Ministry of Interior are expected to attend. Interior Ministry officials will brief participants on the situation in the province, with a possible emergency among the key issues on the agenda.

The discussions are reportedly being held in light of Articles 232 to 234 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which deal with emergency provisions and related constitutional powers.

If the government decides to move forward, the proposal will be presented to the federal cabinet for approval, sources say.