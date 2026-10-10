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Forex Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal – 10 October 2026

By News Desk
9:23 am | Oct 10, 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar is being sold at Rs278.10 on October 10 in Pakistan, while UK pound reaches Rs371.91 and Euro stands at Rs315.53, according to local market exchange rates.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange market is showing different buying and selling rates for major international currencies, including the US dollar, British pound, euro, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal.

UK Pound sterling is quoted at Rs365.91 for buying and Rs371.91 for selling, while the euro stands at Rs310.55 and Rs315.53, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham is available at a buying rate of Rs75.75 and a selling rate of Rs76.50. The Saudi riyal is quoted at Rs73.85 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling.

 

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Rate Selling Rate 
US Dollar 277.50 278.10
Euro 310.55 315.53
UK Pound Sterling 365.91 371.91
UAE Dirham 75.75 76.50
Saudi Riyal 73.85 74.50
Australian Dollar 191.74 196.25
Bahrain Dinar 734.25 746.05
Canadian Dollar 193.29 198.20
Chinese Yuan 38.35 38.98
Danish Krone 42.95 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar 34.95 35.78
Indian Rupee 2.65 3.10
Japanese Yen 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar 884.95 895.75
Malaysian Ringgit 68.00 69.05
New Zealand Dollar 153.81 158.25
Norwegian Krone 28.50 28.85
Omani Riyal 719.30 730.75
Qatari Riyal 74.99 75.79
Singapore Dollar 215.44 220.60
Swedish Krona 28.60 28.95
Swiss Franc 333.65 338.95
Thai Baht 8.35 8.95

 

 

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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