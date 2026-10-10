Forex Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal – 10 October 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar is being sold at Rs278.10 on October 10 in Pakistan, while UK pound reaches Rs371.91 and Euro stands at Rs315.53, according to local market exchange rates.
Pakistan’s foreign exchange market is showing different buying and selling rates for major international currencies, including the US dollar, British pound, euro, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal.
UK Pound sterling is quoted at Rs365.91 for buying and Rs371.91 for selling, while the euro stands at Rs310.55 and Rs315.53, respectively.
Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham is available at a buying rate of Rs75.75 and a selling rate of Rs76.50. The Saudi riyal is quoted at Rs73.85 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling.
Currency Rates in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying Rate
|Selling Rate
|US Dollar
|277.50
|278.10
|Euro
|310.55
|315.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|365.91
|371.91
|UAE Dirham
|75.75
|76.50
|Saudi Riyal
|73.85
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|191.74
|196.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|734.25
|746.05
|Canadian Dollar
|193.29
|198.20
|Chinese Yuan
|38.35
|38.98
|Danish Krone
|42.95
|43.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|34.95
|35.78
|Indian Rupee
|2.65
|3.10
|Japanese Yen
|1.73
|1.83
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|884.95
|895.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|68.00
|69.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|153.81
|158.25
|Norwegian Krone
|28.50
|28.85
|Omani Riyal
|719.30
|730.75
|Qatari Riyal
|74.99
|75.79
|Singapore Dollar
|215.44
|220.60
|Swedish Krona
|28.60
|28.95
|Swiss Franc
|333.65
|338.95
|Thai Baht
|8.35
|8.95