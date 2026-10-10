Forex Rates Today in Pakistan: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal – 10 October 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar is being sold at Rs278.10 on October 10 in Pakistan, while UK pound reaches Rs371.91 and Euro stands at Rs315.53, according to local market exchange rates.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange market is showing different buying and selling rates for major international currencies, including the US dollar, British pound, euro, UAE dirham and Saudi riyal.

UK Pound sterling is quoted at Rs365.91 for buying and Rs371.91 for selling, while the euro stands at Rs310.55 and Rs315.53, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham is available at a buying rate of Rs75.75 and a selling rate of Rs76.50. The Saudi riyal is quoted at Rs73.85 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling.