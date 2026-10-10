Canadian Authorities deport Pakistani Filmstar Meera after brief Border Detention

ONTARIO – Pakistani actress Meera has reportedly been stopped at Canadian border and sent back to US after immigration officials allegedly barred from entering Canada.

The incident occured near Niagara Falls, where 49-year-old actress was travelling from New York to attend an event. Meera was held for several hours and questioned by Canadian border officials before being returned to the US under a reported deportation order, per reports in local media.

The circumstances of the incidents have not been shared by Canadian authorities, and Meera has also not publicly confirmed the details.

The alleged restriction may be linked to a previous visit to Calgary, where Meera reportedly performed on stage while promoting her film Psycho. The reports suggest that concerns over the required work permit or performance authorisation may have contributed to the alleged ban. However, it remains unclear whether the actress lacked the necessary documentation or whether this was the actual reason for the reported immigration decision.

Meera played the lead character, Zara, in Psycho, which was released during Eid in 2026. Although the film and its promotional campaign are documented, the specific Calgary performance and its alleged connection to Canada’s reported entry restriction have not been independently established.

The latest reports have also brought renewed attention to Meera’s previous difficulties with UK immigration authorities. The actress reportedly faced a British entry ban lasting approximately 10 years. Her family previously attributed the case to a misunderstanding during an immigration interview, allegedly involving confusion over the English terms “transit” and “transaction.”

After ban expired, Meera reportedly encountered further visa difficulties, which were linked to incorrect information submitted by an agent. Reports in 2025 and 2026 also indicated that she sought a UK visa to visit her sister, who was suffering from cancer. Meera is also reported to hold a US Green Card and has travelled to the United States on multiple occasions.

Depending on legal grounds and nature of decision, a person refused entry to Canada may have options to challenge the decision through applicable immigration procedures or seek judicial review in the Federal Court.