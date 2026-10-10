Ten Terrorists killed in CTD operation in Balochistan’s Barkhan

BARKHAN – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) dealt blow to militants in Balochistan, killing 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Barkhan district under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

The operation was launched in Rara Sham area after authorities received credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan.

CTD said the operation resulted in the deaths of 10 militants, while two of its personnel sustained injuries during the action. Officials said a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the slain militants, although details about the recovered arsenal were not immediately provided.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to target militant networks operating in Balochistan. Authorities have reiterated their resolve to intensify action against terrorist elements threatening peace and security in the province.

Security forces, police and the Counter-Terrorism Department are working together to eliminate terrorist elements affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan. Authorities said coordinated intelligence-led operations would remain a key part of efforts to dismantle militant networks and prevent further attacks.

The latest operation underscores the continuing security challenge in Balochistan, where law enforcement agencies are pursuing suspected militant groups through intelligence-based actions.

Officials have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the campaign against terrorism across the region.