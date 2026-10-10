CM Sohail Afridi defies Governor’s Rule Threats, pushes PTI Long March towards Swabi

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi issued defiant response to threats of governor’s rule, saying PTI movement has moved beyond pursuit of power as its long march enters its seventh day.

Addressing supporters before departing from Charsadda, Afridi announced that PTI workers from across Pakistan would converge on Swabi on October 11, where the party plans to unveil its next course of action on October 13.

The chief minister made it clear that threats of governor’s rule would not force him or his supporters to back down, insisting that the struggle was now about the rights of their leader and the Pashtun people rather than securing government positions.

“Those issuing threats should listen carefully. This is no longer about power or a seat,” Afridi said, adding that he was ready to make every sacrifice for his leader and the rights of the Pashtun community. He also declared that he could not be bought at any price, delivering a direct political message to those he accused of attempting to intimidate the movement.

With the long march entering its seventh day, Afridi praised the people of Charsadda for their enthusiasm and determination, saying their spirit would remain central to the struggle against what he described as an oppressive system. PTI leader maintained that the movement was being conducted peacefully and within the constitutional and legal framework, rejecting any suggestion that the party intended to abandon peaceful political resistance.

“We are peaceful and will remain peaceful, but we will not compromise on our rights,” he said.

October 11 gathering in Swabi is expected to bring together PTI workers and supporters from different parts of the country, while the October 13 announcement could provide a clearer picture of the party’s next political moves.

Turning to the KP security situation, the chief minister accused authorities of pursuing misguided policies on terrorism and law and order, arguing that these decisions had contributed to worsening conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi said the province’s residents had made significant sacrifices to restore peace, but their efforts had allegedly been undermined by what he called “decisions made behind closed doors.”

He urged PTI workers to remain steadfast, stay focused on their objectives and maintain their enthusiasm throughout the march. He also vowed that the movement would not accept policies he believes are directed against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Afridi and PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar Khan reached Main Charsadda Chowk in Mardan to lead the seventh day of the long march.

As the PTI mobilisation continues, Afridi’s remarks have placed the prospect of governor’s rule and the future direction of the party’s protest at the centre of the unfolding political confrontation. However, the October 13 announcement will be crucial in determining what steps the movement takes next.