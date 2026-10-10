Lda Adg Usama Majeed Cheema Accused Of Insulting Staff With Abusive Remarks

LAHORE – A fresh controversy reported from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office after more than eight assistant managers at the LDA Sports Complex reportedly lodged written complaints against Additional Director General (Headquarters) Osama Majeed Cheema, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour and alleged misuse of authority.

Journalist Muhammad Umair shared development as multiple assistant managers formally complained about the officer’s conduct during official meetings. According to the journalist’s post, the complaints include allegations of humiliating remarks, harsh treatment and inappropriate language allegedly used by Cheema when addressing staff members.

One complainant reportedly attributed remarks such as “Get lost,” “You look like a drug addict,” and “Your place is to remove tyres. You are a mechanic” to the officer.

ایڈیشنل ڈی جی ہیڈ کواٹر LDA اسامہ مجید چیمہ کے خلاف ایل ڈی سپورٹس کمپلیکس کے 8 سے زائد اسسٹنٹ مینجر نے انکے رویے اور اختیارات کے استعمال سے متعلق اپنی شکایات باقاعدہ تحریری طور پر جمع کروادیں۔

اسامہ مجید چیمہ کے دوران میٹنگ کے آمیز رویے کی شکایات کی گئی ہیں۔ ایک درخواست گزار کے مطابق میٹنگ میں اسامہ مجید چیمہ نے یہ جملے بولے

دفعہ ہوجا

تو نشئی لگتا ہے

اوقات تیری ٹائر کھولنے کی ہے تو مکینک ہے۔ — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) October 10, 2026

The latest claims added to scrutiny surrounding the officer, after earlier reports about his alleged treatment of LDA female employees who complained about being summoned to meetings that extended late into the night.

Several LDA officials cited concerns over Cheema’s unprofessional behaviour and prolonged meetings outside regular office hours. Among the complainants was Zara Kashif, a female officer associated with the LDA Sports Club, who reportedly raised voice after being made to wait for hours before being allowed to attend a meeting.

She was called to a meeting at 2:30pm on a Friday but arrived at around 3pm because of other work commitments. She alleged that she was subsequently made to wait for around five hours as punishment. She also reportedly claimed that on another occasion, despite arriving on time for a meeting on Wednesday, she was not given her turn until 10:10pm.

The situation escalated when her mother, described as her sole guardian, arrived at the office with an uncle to speak to the officer. Other officials also reportedly raised concerns about similar experiences. The complaints have drawn attention to workplace conduct, staff treatment and the management of official meetings within the authority.

Amid outrage, Cheema rejected allegations, saying he is working under the instructions of LDA director general to improve institutional performance, eliminate delays and curb corruption. He linked delays in meetings to staff members’ mistakes and scheduling conflicts involving the director general and other officials.

He also alleged that the female officer’s mother and relative entered the office, used abusive language and issued threats, adding that he did not respond to them. His response presents a sharply different account of the dispute, with the allegations and his denials remaining central to the controversy.

Cheema is retired captain serving in Grade 19 and belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). His previous assignments reportedly include serving as assistant commissioner in Gilgit around 2020 and as additional deputy commissioner revenue in Sahiwal. He was also mentioned in connection with LDA headquarters activities and official briefings in August 2026.

Despite the growing allegations, no publicly confirmed inquiry report or official action by the LDA or the Punjab government has been established from the information currently available.