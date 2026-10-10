Gunmen attack PML-N MPA Aown Hameed Dogar’s House in Lahore

LAHORE – Unidentified gunmen opened fire at residence of PML-N lawmaker Aun Hameed Dogar in Lahore’s Kahna area, damaging two vehicles and shattering windowpanes, according to police officials.

The incident prompted police action, with a case registered against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the lawmaker’s brother-in-law.

According to FIR, the attackers fired at the residence, hitting two vehicles parked inside the premises. The gunfire also shattered the windows of the house, leaving property damaged.

Police officials confirmed that a case had been registered and said efforts were underway to trace and arrest those involved in the attack.

No further details about the motive behind the firing or the identity of the suspects were provided in the available account.

Aun Hameed Dogar is a member of the Punjab Assembly representing Muzaffargarh and belongs to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.