From taxi driving to content creation, Sharoz Pashtun builds career in Dubai

DUBAI: Sharoz Pashtun, a Pakistani content creator from Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has expanded into the fragrance business after starting his career in the United Arab Emirates as a labourer and later a taxi driver.

Sharoz moved to the UAE in 2016 to find work. He spent about two to three years doing labour work before taking up taxi driving and making social media videos in his spare time.

His content began attracting wider attention in 2022, prompting him to pursue content creation as his main occupation.

According to this profile, his TikTok account has more than 1.2 million followers, while his Instagram and Facebook audiences stand at around 74,000 and more than 450,000, respectively.

Alongside content for his own accounts, Sharoz works with brands in the UAE and other countries to promote products and services through social media.

He has also launched Parfum de Roman, a fragrance business whose products are available in five countries, according to the information provided.

Based in Dubai, Sharoz now manages his content creation and perfume business, having transitioned from labour work and taxi driving to social media and entrepreneurship.