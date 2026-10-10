Riyadh Airport suspends Flight Operation after Fresh Missile Attack

RIYADH – Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia’s capital are facing widespread disruption after attack on King Khalid International Airport triggered an operational shutdown, forcing multiple international airlines to cancel flights and prompting several countries to issue travel warnings.

The incident sent shockwaves through regional aviation, with airlines suspending services to Riyadh amid mounting security concerns and uncertainty over when normal airport operations will resume.

Kuwait Airways cancelled two flights to and from Riyadh, citing the airport’s closure and the deteriorating security situation. Etihad Airways has also suspended multiple services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 12, while Air India has extended its flight suspension to the Saudi capital until October 15.

The disruption extends beyond Gulf carriers. flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have also suspended flights to Riyadh for the coming days, leaving passengers facing potential delays, cancellations and changes to their travel plans. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that King Khalid International Airport was attacked on Saturday, leaving several people injured.

Authorities have yet to establish the final casualty count, with officials continuing to assess the situation. Airport operations have been temporarily suspended while the damage is evaluated and the safety of airport facilities is verified in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The civil aviation authority said further details would be announced later.

The human toll could be higher as locals citing hospital source in Riyadh, said five injured people were in critical condition and receiving treatment in intensive care.

Most of the injured were reportedly Saudi nationals, while some victims were transported to medical facilities by helicopter. The security concerns have also prompted fresh warnings about the risks facing Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure.

European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its guidance concerning Saudi airspace, citing the Houthis’ capability to strike targets deeper inside Saudi territory and their increasing focus on aviation infrastructure.

Germany, Canada and Spain have also warned their citizens against travelling to Riyadh, with particular concern surrounding King Khalid International Airport.

The warnings show growing concern over the potential impact of attacks on civilian aviation and the safety of passengers travelling through the Saudi capital.The latest incident comes just days after another reported attack on King Khalid International Airport on Thursday.

That incident reportedly killed four people, including a pilot, and injured dozens more, raising further questions about the security of one of Saudi Arabia’s key aviation hubs.

With major airlines suspending services, foreign governments issuing travel warnings and airport operations temporarily halted, the situation has become a growing concern for international travellers and the wider aviation industry.

Passengers planning to fly to or from Riyadh should check directly with their airlines for the latest updates on cancellations, rescheduled services and travel arrangements.