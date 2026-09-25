Arshad Khan’s Café Chaiwala opens new branch in London

LONDON – Arshad Khan’s Café Chaiwala has opened a branch in Sutton, South London, as its UK franchise holder prepares to expand the Pakistani café brand across Britain.

Asif Khalique, the brand’s UK master franchise holder, said outlets in Norbury, Leyton and New Malden were expected to open within weeks. A fourth branch was also planned, though he did not give its location.

Khalique, who opened a branch in Tooting with his brother Yousuf about three years ago, said the business had seen strong demand for its chai and Pakistani street food. Local officials, community members and business representatives attended the Sutton opening.

“Our aim is to make Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan a mainstream British brand with its roots and identity proudly connected to Pakistan,” he said.

Khan welcomed the opening and said he hoped further branches would create jobs and bring Pakistani food and culture to more communities.

Khan rose to fame in 2016 after a photograph of him serving tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. He later appeared on television, worked as a model and moved into business.

The expansion follows a dispute involving an earlier branch in Ilford, East London. Khan says he terminated its operators’ rights over alleged contractual violations and has taken legal action in London, alleging copyright infringement and unpaid royalties.